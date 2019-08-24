Levi Strauss aims to reduce water usage in depleted areas by 2025

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

As the manufacturing activity continues to impact water supply across the globe, one of the world’s leading garment makers — Levi Strauss & Co. — plans to work on a new water strategy that represents “an evolution in thinking around water use in a global supply chain, particularly in areas already facing water stress, and a new way to define successful water stewardship in manufacturing”.

The company feels that the new strategy would allow it to focus reduction efforts where they are needed the most, with a goal of reducing its cumulative water use for manufacturing by 50 per cent in water-stressed areas by 2025. According to industry estimates, it takes about 1800 - 2,000 gallons (7,600 liters) of water to make a pair of jeans.

The San Francisco-based firm, which credited for popularising denim wear among masses, says that the new strategy leverages the latest water science and data, consultations with leading water experts, and its own water management experience. To priorities saving water in geographies where it is scarce, Levi’s said it is will shift from a singular “one-size-fits-all” approach to a more responsive, contextual approach to water management.

“We all know that water is perhaps the most critical resource on the planet and that many places, including countries the apparel industry sources from, are struggling with water crises,” said Liz O’Neill, executive VP and president, LS & Co. global product, innovation, and supply chain. “This announcement is an illustration of what sustainability means to us now: innovative, responsive, scalable programs that drive impact and inspire collective action to address the most pressing social and environmental issues facing our business, industry, and planet,” she said.

This first-of-its-kind approach builds on work done since the 2011 launch of LS & Co. open-source Water<Less® program, which significantly reduces the amount of water used in the finishing process. The company claims that the Water<Less® technologies helped it to save 3 billion liters of water in the finishing phase through 2018, while recycling and reuse capabilities helped save another 2 billion liters. However, according to the company, the Water<Less® addressed only one phase of LS & Co.’s product lifecycle and made no distinctions based on geography.

The core elements of the new strategy are working with suppliers that represent 80 per cent of total product volume to set and achieve specific water use targets for factories where Levi’s®, Dockers®, Signatureby Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® products are made, it said, adding it will help its suppliers achieve the Water<Less® designation by 2025.