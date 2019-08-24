Home Business

Ordnance factory workers call off 30-day strike

Employees of 41 ordnance factories across the country had begun a strike on August 20 against government's plans to corporatise them as private sector entities.Employees of 41 ordnance factories acros

Published: 24th August 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The 30-day strike called by ordnance factory employees was called off on Saturday following an assurance by government officials that a panel will be formed to look into their concerns.

Employees of 41 ordnance factories across the country had begun a strike on August 20 against government's plans to corporatise them as private sector entities.

The strike was called off following a series of dialogues between representatives of various employees' federations and senior officials of the defence production department.

"The workers were reaffirmed that the proposed corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, which is the parent organisation of all 41 factories, is under examination. Workers will join duty from Monday," said a senior Defence Ministry official.

Defence Ministry officials, during the course of the dialogues, took cognizance of various issues raised by the employees' federations regarding changes in wages, health facilities and other service matters that are likely to be affected by corporatisation.

A recommendation will be sent to the government to set up a high-level official committee to interact with employees' federations to examine their concerns and other aspects of the proposed new entity.

The Union government had proposed to convert ordnance factories into public sector units in order to boost production, increase profitability, bring about competitiveness and generate more jobs in the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ordnance Factory Board Ordnance Factory Board strike
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp