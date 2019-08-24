Home Business

Rivigo launches Relay-as-a-Service to benefit millions of fleet owners  

Technology-enabled logistics company Rivigo on Friday launched Relay-as-a-Service (RaaS), which the firm claims to benefit a lot of fleet operators and truck pilots in India.

By Express News Service

According to the company, it aims to bring benefits of the disruptive relay trucking model to millions of fleet operators with this first-of-its-kind service that is based on the Rivigo's patented technological capability. The RaaS will be offered to fleet owners using technology, pilots and countrywide network of relay pit-stops claims Rivigo.

Relay Trucking is an operating model where drivers change after every few hundred kilometres of driving through a network of relay pit-stops and then get rostered back to their home to return to their families every single day.

The company said that Relay trucking is efficient and provides better service. It offers significant advantages over traditional trucking like air equivalent transit time, higher asset utilisation, four times safer than industry and more importantly pilots return home every day,  it further added.  

Gazal Kalra, co-founder, Rivigo, said, "With RaaS, we aim to offer the benefits of relay trucking to millions of fleet owners in the country and bring inefficiencies in the logistics industry while directly addressing one the biggest challenges of the chronic truck driver shortage."

