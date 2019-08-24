Home Business

Slowdown in government infrastructure activity sees cement demand contract in Q1

According to analysts, the fall in demand comes primarily due to the virtual halt in government-led infrastructure activity during the first quarter.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reflecting a slowdown in overall construction activity and the subsequent fall in demand, cement companies saw sales volumes contract during the first quarter, with data from 14 listed cement majors showing total volumes sold fell by 1.6 per cent year-on-year and by 13.4 per cent from last quarter. 

According to analysts, the fall in demand comes primarily due to the virtual halt in government-led infrastructure activity during the first quarter.

“A slowdown in government-infrastructure-led demand (given elections) led to the volume decline,” JM Financial Services said in a research report. 

However, the impact on revenues and profitability were mitigated by the stabilisation of prices at comfortable levels between February and May, driving both revenues and EBIDTA upward for the sector. 

Demand to pick up in H2

While industry representatives note that the stalling of construction activity due to the monsoon has led to demand and prices falling in June and July, they also expect the situation to improve in the second half of the year, riding on the revival in government infrastructure activity, both at the state and the Centre. 

N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director, India Cements Ltd, pointed out that while the entire cement industry had to be content with a marginal growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter (compared to 13 per cent in Q1FY19), “demand is expected to revive post the monsoon, with good rainfall reported across the country, and once the new governments in Andhra Pradesh and the Centre start implementing development schemes”. 

According to JM Financial’s Roshan Paunikar and Abhishek Anand, the industry is expected to grow at 6-9 per cent for the full financial year FY20 despite the volume decline in Q1 and muted growth being witnessed in the second. 

Conditions are also expected to improve on the profitability front as raw material costs (including petcoke, coal and slag) have declined over the last two months and the benefits are expected to reflect on balance sheets in the next few quarters. The benefits of lower diesel prices are also expected to beef up margins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economy Slowdown in India India Economy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp