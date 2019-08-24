Home Business

Tata group to scout for, incubate tech start-ups via new Digital arm  

Published: 24th August 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tata group

Image for representational purpose for Tata group companies. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

One of India’s largest diversified conglomerates — Tata Group — is now eyeing tapping into the rapidly growing start-up sector in the country. According to an official statement from the salt-to-software conglomerate released this week, the group has established a new vertical called Tata Digital, which will focus on incubating and promoting new-age digital business. 

The company, however, did not offer any details on the investment, which will go into the new venture or how the business will be structured and run. However, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, also a TCS veteran, had stated earlier that the group would infuse about Rs 1,000 crore in the venture. 

Chandrasekaran had pointed out that the company will create a number of digital platforms, adding it has identified platforms it wants to establish. 

In the statement announcing the appointment of Pal to lead the new unit, the group’s chairman said, “Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting these industries. As the CEO of Tata Digital, Pratik will play a key role in building new platforms of growth".  Sources said Tata has already begun building the first platform with another two platforms to come. 

Pal was responsible for growth of TCS' second-largest industry segment as the global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit, the statement said, adding that his experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Tata Group in the digital economy, he added. 

"It will be my endeavour in my new role to help the Group address new business opportunities and make use of digital technologies...," Pal said.

Pratik Pal New  Tata Digital CEO 

While the $110-billion group appointed Pratik Pal, a veteran of Tata Sons’ software sector cash cow Tata Consultancy Sector (TCS), as the chief executive officer of the new start-up hunter venture. Pal was responsible for growth of TCS' second largest industry segment as the global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit. His experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Tata Group in the digital economy 

