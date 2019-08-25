Home Business

Centre responsive to slowdown, but more steps needed: JM Financial Report

On the steps to ease liquidity for the NBFCs and the housing finance companies, it noted that the steps would benefit granular retail housing, vehicle finance and MSME loans.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: With the government announcing a slew of measures to boost the economy, a JM Financial report has suggested that although the government has been responsive to the issues of industry, the steps may not be sufficient and more measures might be needed to give a fresh start to the lending cycle of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"In our view, while the specifics matter, it was equally important to note that the government is not turning a blind eye to the slowdown and to suggestions from the industry. 

"The specifics, on the other hand, while broadbased, may not be sufficient to create a virtuous cycle of demand recovery given that the level of pessimism is extremely high, that more is required to lower the real estate inventory and to restart the cycle of lending by the NBFCs," said the report on the latest measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It, however, noted that three important takeaways from the announcements were "some preponement of demand in autos (PVs from fleets, LCVs) that can help reduce excess inventory in the near-term, faster payment of GST refunds to MSMEs can help address some amount of liquidity concerns, and that more measures are coming to revive the real estate sector". 

On the measures announced to boost auto sales, the report noted that the auto sector may benefit marginally.

The government announced an additional 15 per cent depreciation on all vehicles acquired during the period from now till March 31, 2020. According to JM Financial, this move is likely to aid clearing of some of the inventory for personal vehicles (PVs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). 

On the steps to ease liquidity for the NBFCs and the housing finance companies (HFC), it noted that the steps would benefit granular retail housing, vehicle finance and MSME loans.

"The government increased the outlay for Liquidity Infusion Facility refinance scheme of NHB (National Housing Bank) from Rs 100 billion (10,000 crore) to Rs 300 billion (30,000 crore). Additionally, public sector banks (PSBs) have been asked to fast-track collaboration with NBFCs for co-origination of loans to MSMEs, small traders' self-help groups and MFI (micro-finance institutions) client borrowers.

"Further, we also await the measures to address the pain of home-buyers where the project is stuck due to lack of funding for the developer. In our view, these steps will benefit granular retail housing, vehicle finance and MSME loans," it said.

The report further observed that the actual requirement is to address the heightened level of risk aversion in the banking sector concerning developer or large 'loans against property' (LAP) exposures of NBFCs and HFCs. Otherwise, these measures will continue to result in the PSBs increasing their exposure to a couple of well-managed, strong promoter backed NBFCs and HFCs, it said.

"They might not increase their exposure to NBFCs and HFCs with significant developer and large-ticket size LAP portfolios," it added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economy growth JM Financial NBFC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp