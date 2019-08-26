Auto sector hails govt steps to revive sales before festive season 

By Express News Service

The Centre has finally come forward to support the auto industry, which is undergoing a severe crisis with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announcing a slew of measures such as bank recapitalisation, passage of repo rate benefits to customers, equal impetus to both traditional engine and electric vehicles and increasing depreciation on new vehicles for commercial fleet service providers. According to industry executives, it will provide immediate relief to the sector, just before the festival season.

According to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor, the measures will provide immediate relief to the sector. The government’s response has not only been reassuring for the industry, but also for people as well. The steps will boost liquidity in the market. Hyundai Motor, MD and CEO, SS Kim said they welcome the government’s measures to boost economy and the automobile sector in particular. “We are optimistic this move will boost the customer sentiments in the current market scenario and encourage customers acquisition of cars in the coming festival season,” Kim said.

Further, analysts feel that urging banks to make automobile loans cheaper and increase credit availability to non-banking finance companies would certainly improve liquidity as financial institutions have been cautious in recent times. This along with a proposed scrappage policy, clearing air on the future of internal combustion engines and deferring proposed hike in registration fee will push demand for automobiles in near future.

“This reforms coming up near the festive season is a big relief for the sector. We expect decline in de-growth and even marginal growth from October over last year’s weak base. If the recent announcement fails to bring consumers to showrooms, it means the industry is facing some bigger issues,” said an auto analyst requesting anonymity.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), welcomed the measures announced but added there is a need to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. “We do hope that the Central government in consultation with states will consider ensuring a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components. Currently, 60 per cent of auto components are at 18 per cent, while the rest are at 28 per cent. A lower GST rate will not only ensure better compliance but also help curb grey operations in the aftermarket,” said Ram Venkataramani, president ACMA, the apex body representing component sector.