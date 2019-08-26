Home Business

Auto sector hails govt steps to revive sales before festive season 

According to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor, the measures will provide immediate relief to the sector.

Published: 26th August 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Centre has finally come forward to support the auto industry, which is undergoing a severe crisis with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announcing a slew of measures such as bank recapitalisation, passage of repo rate benefits to customers, equal impetus to both traditional engine and electric vehicles and increasing depreciation on new vehicles for commercial fleet service providers. According to industry executives, it will provide immediate relief to the sector, just before the festival season.

According to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor, the measures will provide immediate relief to the sector. The government’s response has not only been reassuring for the industry, but also for people as well. The steps will boost liquidity in the market. Hyundai Motor, MD and CEO, SS Kim said they welcome the government’s measures to boost economy and the automobile sector in particular. “We are optimistic this move will boost the customer sentiments in the current market scenario and encourage customers acquisition of cars in the coming festival season,” Kim said. 

Further, analysts feel that urging banks to make automobile loans cheaper and increase credit availability to non-banking finance companies would certainly improve liquidity as financial institutions have been cautious in recent times. This along with a proposed scrappage policy, clearing air on the future of internal combustion engines and deferring proposed hike in registration fee will push demand for automobiles in near future. 

“This reforms coming up near the festive season is a big relief for the sector. We expect decline in de-growth and even marginal growth from October over last year’s weak base. If the recent announcement fails to bring consumers to showrooms, it means the industry is facing some bigger issues,” said an auto analyst requesting anonymity. 

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), welcomed the measures announced but added there is a need to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. “We do hope that the Central government in consultation with states will consider ensuring a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components. Currently, 60 per cent of auto components are at 18 per cent, while the rest are at 28 per cent. A lower GST rate will not only ensure better compliance but also help curb grey operations in the aftermarket,” said Ram Venkataramani, president ACMA, the apex body representing component sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp