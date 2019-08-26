Home Business

Axe the long-term capital gains tax to revive market

All was fairly hunky dory at the Indian bourses till the end of January 2018.

Published: 26th August 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

All was fairly hunky dory at the Indian bourses till the end of January 2018. Then, the Union Budget proposed that long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh would be taxed at the rate of 10 per cent without allowing the benefit of any indexation, and also the non-removal of the far more efficient Securities Transaction Tax.

A partial saving grace however was that all gains up to January 31, 2018 would be ‘grandfathered’ i.e., the higher of actual purchase cost or price as on January 31, 2018 would be deemed to be the acquisition cost while computing capital gains. Given the abysmally low level of equity penetration in India and the resultant lack of depth as compared to potential depth at the Indian bourses, this was a body blow that damaged one leg of the equity market.

Ashok Kumar
heads LKW-INDIA. He
can be reached at
ceolotus@hotmail.com

Another blow came in the form of triple taxation of dividend income. Corporate and market participants had pinned a lot of hope on the government to reverse the anomaly of double taxation of dividends. What they received was not only a hike in rates but also another body blow that now made dividends that had already been taxed — when profits in the hands of corporate first and then as dividend distribution tax on announcement of dividend — also taxable in the hands of the recipient if it exceeded a threshold limit. 

With both its legs seriously damaged, the Indian equity market had been wobbling along somehow when there was an announcement in the latest Budget that raised the highest tax slab to 42 per cent on individuals earning above Rs 5 crore. Though there is no disputing the fact that there are shady trusts with oblique holding structures, inadvertently perhaps, some bonafide Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), especially pension and sovereign funds that are registered as trusts, also fell into the highest tax bracket.

This came as the last straw on their backs, as unlike Indian investors who must put their chins up for repeated taxation socks on the jaw only to grin and bear it, the FPIs have multiple alternate markets to invest in. And choose they did with their feet, leading to a flight of FPI money from Indian markets, sending key indices on a downward spiral, and hurting the INR in the process.

Also Read - Abolish income tax, hike FD interest, cut it on loans: Subramanian Swamy on economy

A vibrant equity market is the key to a vibrant economy and furthermore, the government cannot really hope to successfully complete its rather ambitious disinvestment target of `1,05,000 crore without the capital market being in fine fettle. 

It is time then to consider a course correction and infuse fresh hope and enthusiasm into the capital market with a slew of measures that undoes some of the road-blocks that were needlessly put up at the earlier smooth flowing Indian bourses.

As the famous saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, and as an extension, undo the fix if that is what caused it to break. Even as I conclude this column, there is news that the enhanced surcharge on capital gains for FPIs stands withdrawn. Has the recommended course correction commenced?

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax LTCG tax Long term capital gains tax
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp