CVC sets up panel to examine frauds 

To examine bank fraud over `50 crore, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has constituted Advisory Board for Banking Frauds (ABBF) headed by former vigilance commissioner TM Bhasin.The advisory board will recommend actions in any fraud case and will periodically carry out frauds analysis in the financial system.Other members of the four member panel will include Madhusudan Prasad, former urban development secretary; DK Pathak, former DG, Border Security Force (BSF) and Suresh N Patel, former MD and CEO, Andhra Bank.

“The ABBF, formed in consultation with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), would function as the first level of examination of all large fraud cases before recommendations or references are made to the investigative agencies by the respective public sector banks (PSBs),” the CVC said in an order dated August 22.

The board’s jurisdiction would be confined to cases involving the level of officers like general managers and above in PSBs in respect of an allegation of a fraud in a borrowal account. Lenders would refer all big fraud cases above `50 crore to the board and on receipt of its recommendation or advice, the bank concerned would take further action in such matter, it said.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation may also refer any case or matter to the board where it has any issue or difficulty or in technical matters with the PSB concerned,” it said, adding the tenure of the chairman and members would be for a period of two years from August 21, 2019. The board will also periodically carry out frauds analysis in the system.