Home Business

Passive investing space has a lot of opportunity

We have actually been running ETFs for nine years. ETFs are not actually the most customer-centric approach.

Published: 26th August 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: When the benchmark indices are seeing earnings target cut, Motilal Oswal AMC has launched four broad-based index funds: Mid-cap 150, Nifty 500, Nifty Small-cap 250 and a Nifty Bank Index fund. We spoke to Pratik Oswal, head of passive funds, MOAMC, on the rationale behind and the timing of the launch.

Why index funds now?
We have been actually in the passive investing business. Passive investing is a combination of ETF (exchange-traded funds) and index funds where you don’t really have a fund manager; so it is low-cost investing. We have been in this space for nine years now. We launched India’s first smart beta fund in 2010, M-15. Subsequently, we introduced the first mid-cap ETF in India and also launched a NASDAQ ETF. It was very early, and customers couldn’t differentiate between the active and smart beta. So, in 2013, we pivoted to active business, and has been doing phenomenally well in the last six years. Going forward, we see a lot of opportunity in the passive investing space.

We have actually been running ETFs for nine years. ETFs are not actually the most customer-centric approach. The biggest problem with ETFs today is that there is not much of liquidity in the exchange. Impact cost is quite high on ETFs, which is why not many are happy buying or selling ETFs. And there are quite a lot of intermediaries to negotiate.

Whereas in Index funds, you go directly to the AMC; it provides the daily liquidity and Net Asset Value. An index fund is like any other mutual fund: more of low-cost, and tracks an index. A lot of investors are doing SIP (systematic investment plan) today. You cannot do SIPs on ETFs, but you can do on index funds. In fact, SIPs become easier on index funds; it is also easier for investors to understand. 

On the timing of the launch?
SEBI has come down and slashed the distribution fee, banned upfront fees and a lot of similar practices. Because of that, people are looking at low-cost options. Distributors are not as incentivised to sell; so a lot of their focus is moving to Portfolio Management Services and Alternate Investment Funds. SEBI has also recategorised funds into large-, small- and mid-caps. A lot of fund managers now have limited flexibility, and a lot of outperformance can come down. With Digital and DIY, many don’t want to go through distributors as there are several direct options. Index fund provides that level of simplicity for investors.

Why so many broad-based funds at the same time?
The idea was that all these four index funds are unique. They all have very different risk-return profiles and there is no overlap between them. Our objective now is to introduce building blocks of asset allocation. The idea of four funds is to give people an option based on their risk profile and returns expectations, and give this to investment advisors and distributors so that they can make asset allocation for customers.

In terms of broad-based funds, my primary goal actually was to promote simplicity. We didn’t want to have any bias in terms of what people should buy or sell. We are also launching the Bank Index Fund. Why don’t you have private bank, why broader bank? We don’t really want to have a bias, five or six years down the line, if the government decides to privatise banks. 

What is your outlook for the markets and indices in the long run?
The best part of an index is you don’t really have to have an outlook. The index is the most democratic system on the planet. It adapts to everything and is re-balanced every quarter. You are buying a top-150 or top-500 company in India. By eliminating fund managers, the index becomes very favourable. For example, 50 or 60 per cent of all stocks that remained higher in 2007 haven’t done that well today, but the index has more than doubled. It is more democratic and low-cost. The idea is to promote long-term investing. I think if you are disciplined and if you are long-term oriented, index funds make sense. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratik Oswal
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp