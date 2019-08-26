Planning and full disclosure keys to bequeathing of wealth

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When it comes to passing on wealth to future generations and preserving family values, communicating with those who will inherit the estate and their concurrence is possibly the most important first step.“Keeping quiet on plans for disposition of an individual’s wealth is the easiest way to create suspicion and distrust within the family and ironically, the best way to ensure those who are to inherit do not get the estates intended for them,” says Dipak Bhattacharyya, a Supreme Court advocate.

Talking to children, family and other loved ones about the full extent of one’s estate — in physical form or investments — is still considered an embarrassing subject. This results in incomplete disclosures to intended beneficiaries, poor planning of taxes to be paid for inheritances and subsequent loss of time and money in reclaiming the inheritances.

At the same time, lack of concurrence to a proposed division of assets also leads to litigation and bitter family feuds, which can be avoided by mutual consent to inheritance plans, say wealth managers and legal experts. “Very often, the next generation is not even aware of the properties that may have been bought or booked by a high net-worth individual. Worse, neither the purchaser nor the inheritor may have been aware of the inheritance taxes that must be paid in case of inheritance of foreign properties, and the necessary arrangements may not have been made,” says Raman Chadda, FCA and wealth management advisor.

Though statistics on this count are not available in India, a study by a US Trust showed that 52 per cent of parents haven’t fully disclosed their wealth to their children. “The figures would be similar in India too, despite our closer familial bonds, because speaking of wealth is considered embarrassing here,” said Chadda.

Listing out assets by geographies, listing out possible inheritance taxes and registration or other administrative fees to be to be paid on succession, and their full disclosures to successors is a must, insist wealth planners. “Many people buy flats or houses in European or Gulf countries. Some may have bought huge parcels of land abroad as ranches, farmlands or tourist resorts. Inheritance taxes, often a very hefty amount, need to be paid by successors to gain control of these properties.

The best thing to do is to keep aside some money towards this separately, notify the heir and make him the nominee for it,” says Chadda.In cases where the properties are heritage, a huge amount of money is needed for their upkeep. A proper workable plan made ahead for this often helps the next generation take care of these assets better.

In case of unequal division of assets, concurrence of successors is an important step. “We always advise that they be called and the matter explained to them professionally when the codicil is being drawn up. Very often, the conversation results in acceptance,” says Bhattacharyya.

Experts say creating a family mission and vision statement that reflects the wealth creator’s passions and values helps to pass them onto inheritors. “A firm set up with great difficulty by one generation needs to be nurtured by the next generation either by running it according to the value systems of the founder or by ensuring that a professional management takes over while the inheritor enjoys rewards and keeps an eye on the way the management performs,” points out Chadda. “The alternate is a real loss of wealth.”