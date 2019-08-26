Home Business

Rupee slips to 72.08 a dollar in early trade

Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Published: 26th August 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Monday declined by 42 paise to 72.08 against the US currency in early trade, due to strong dollar demand from banks and importers amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile, on Monday, China's currency slid to its lowest point in over 11 years amid concerns over global recession and the US trade war.

The onshore yuan fell to 7.1487 to the US dollar, its weakest point since early 2008, in Asian trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 72.03 then fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar.

Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

However, a higher opening in domestic equities easing crude oil prices and the government's announcement of several measures to boost economy supported the domestic currency and restricted the fall.

The government on Friday announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of startups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the auto sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low.

To bolster consumption, the government also said that banks have decided to cut interest rates, a move that would lead to lower EMIs for home, auto and other loans.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,737.20 crore on Friday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

The 30-share index was trading 166.48 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 36,867.64 and the broader Nifty rose 170.95 points or 1.58 per cent to 11,000.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.06 per cent to 97.70.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.91 per cent to USD 58.80 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp