Home Business

Sensex soars 793 points on FPI surcharge rollback; Nifty reclaims 11,000

After gyrating 1,052 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 792.96 points, or 2.16 per cent, higher at 37,494.12.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 793 points on Monday, led by gains in banking stocks after the government rolled back the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, and unveiled a slew of measures to boost the economy.

After gyrating 1,052 points, the 30-share Sensex ended 792.96 points, or 2.16 per cent, higher at 37,494.12.

It hit an intra-day high of 37,544.48 and low of 36,492.65. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-level, advancing 228.50 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 11,057.85.

During the day, it climbed a peak of 11,070.30 and touched a low of 10,756.55. Both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have logged their best single-day gains since May 20.

Indian equities also managed to keep within bounds the global negative sentiment emanating from intensified trade war rhetoric between the two major economies, the US and China.

Yes Bank topped the gainers' list on the Sensex. It was followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank -- rallying up to 5.24 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, RIL, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto fell up to 2.01 per cent.

"Indian markets opened higher following policy stimulus announcement by Finance Minister on Friday with a raft of measures," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Asian stocks were battered after US President Donald Trump fuelled the trade war with China by imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended significantly lower.

Later in the day, Trump said that the US and Chinese trade negotiators would "very shortly" resume talks in what he described as a breakthrough in the two economic superpowers' trade war.

"Domestic he markets recovered from the day's low in afternoon session as news of China's willingness to negotiate on US-China trade raised hopes of traders with added to the already positive domestic sentiments," Solanki said.

Equities in Europe were trading a tad higher in their respective early sessions. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 21 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.92 per cent to USD 59.34 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty economic slowdown FPI Foreign investors Surcharge super rich tax
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp