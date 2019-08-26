‘Stimulus package will boost growth, stabilise economy’

By Express News Service

The policy stimulus announced last week, coming at a time of global trade war, will have significant impact, imparting stability and underpinning a new growth impetus for the country, said industry body CII. “Coming in the wake of several retaliatory and counter-retaliatory trade measures between the two largest global trading nations, the economic package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of finance and corporate affairs, on Friday imparts stability and underpins a new growth impetus for India,” it added.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Vikram Kirloskar said the macro impact of the economic package announced can be expected to be significant. “It is indeed commendable that all these multi-sectoral steps were carried out without pressure on the fiscal deficit. With her six-dimensional announcement, the finance minister has indeed hit a sixer out of the grounds,” he added.

CII’s Business Outlook Survey for the April-June period 2019 stood at 59.6, lower than 65.2 in the previous quarter. It showed that as of June, two-thirds of survey respondents expected growth of more than 6.5 per cent for 2019-20. “The comprehensive measures removing enhanced surcharge on FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) and DIs (domestic investors), securing transmission of lower repo rates, addressing delayed payments and ensuring that bank officials are confident about lending are strategically targeted towards raising investments,”CII president-designate Uday Kotak said, adding the industry is looking forward to more such announcements from the FM as mentioned by her in the speech on Friday.

The Centre announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of start-ups from ‘angel tax’, a package to address distress in the automobile sector and upfront infusion of `70,000 crore to public sector banks, to boost economic growth from a five-year low. In order to bolster consumption, the Central government also said that banks have decided to cut interest rates, a move that would lead to lower equated-monthly instalments for home, automobile and other loans.