To fix MSMEs refund issues, Finance Minister to soon meet GSTN officials 

The average amount of GST-related dues at any given point is between I7K cr and I10K cr

Published: 26th August 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

tapas ranjan

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meetings with officials of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) to discuss ways to facilitate all pending GST refunds to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within 30 days, as announced by her recently.“All the pending GST refunds will be paid within 30 days and also, in future, all GST refunds of MSMEs will be paid within 60 days from the date of application”, the finance minister had said while announcing a slew of measures to boost growth and economy. 

“The minister was likely to meet officials on Sunday but the meeting got postponed in the light of sudden demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley,” an official with the finance ministry told this publication. 
According to the industry, GST refunds was a major problem. The matter was flagged by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, earlier this month and small businesses too raised concerns over delay in refunds. 

According to a senior official from the department of revenue, the average amount of GST refund related dues at any given point is about `7,000-10,000 crore. However, he didn’t share the exact amount of pending refunds for MSMEs. He, however, claimed that not all the refund issues are delayed. 

“Barring a few cases, we are holding only those refunds, which have some anomalies in return filed. All cases may not be corruption case but that is our job to examine any scope of tax evasion. It was only after our continuous efforts that we have caught and reported several instances of tax evasions in past. If the government want to ignore small evasions, we do not have a problem but it will have impact on the revenue collection,” said another tax official. 

According to sources, the finance minister has already instructed officials to divide the pending payments into two parts, one where there are disputes or legal issues involved, and second where there are no issues involved and necessary records are available so that  payment can be made on time.  So, companies which have no legal hassle can expect their refund within 30 days. 

The MSME sector accounts for about 29 per cent of the gross domestic product, and is one of the largest job creators in the country. Moreover, the officials in the meeting will discuss how to make a system where all GST refunds will be done within 60 days from the date of application.

Pending payments divided into two parts
The FM has already instructed officials to divide the pending payments into two parts, one where there are disputes or legal issues involved and second where there are no issues involved and necessary records are available so that payment can be made in a time-bound manner

