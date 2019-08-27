Home Business

Astra Rafael Communication System opens facility in Hyderabad

As of now, both the JV partners have invested Rs 35 crore and would invest more as it goes forward, Reddy said.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC), a joint venture between Astra Microwave Products Ltd and Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, inaugurated its state-of-the-art facility here on Tuesday.

The joint venture (JV), set up on a 51:49 per cent basis with all regulatory approvals, is in line with the 'Make in India' initiative and would invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and make state-of-the-art tactical communication systems for the Indian armed forces, managing director Astra Microwave Products Ltd S Gurunatha Reddy told reporters here.

In terms of areas of operations, the venture would do something for defence communications, specifically in the manufacture of software-depend radios to start with and later on graduate into the development of various equipment for the defence communications and also get into electronic warfare and signal intelligent system, he said.

As of now, both the JV partners have invested Rs 35 crore and would invest more as it goes forward, Reddy said.

Initially, ARC would focus on the domestic market and over a period of time exports would be considered, he said. We have an order of USD 30 million as of today from Rafael. And this order will be executed in the next 24 months," he said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy who formally inaugurated the facility said he, on behalf of the Centre, would extend all the support for ARC, which is expected to create more jobs in future.

Israel and India have long relationships and shares a common goal of elimination of terrorism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Astra Rafael Communication System ARC Astra Microwave Products Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp