Automation Anywhere to open four new offices in India

The company said it also plans to double its workforce across IMEA (India, the Middle East, Africa) by the end of the current year.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Automation Anywhere, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced on Tuesday that it will open four new offices in India to support customer and partner growth.

The expansion plan is a result of the increased adoption of RPA, a technology that helps organisations improve business productivity and increases the number of tasks that can be automated, particularly in banking, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing and retail, it said.

Gartner estimates that by 2021, 90 per cent of large and midsize organisations would have at least one process supported by RPA.

According to equity research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets, RPA has emerged as a USD 100 billion market opportunity, an Automation Anywhere release said.

As part of its expansion strategy, Automation Anywhere would strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Vadodara as well as open new offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, the release said.

Currently, the company has three engineering centres in India two in Bengaluru and one in Baroda.

It also plans to open a new product engineering centre in Pune by the end of the year to expand research and development capabilities.

"As organisations seek to lower operating costs and improve employee productivity with RPA, India possesses a tremendous business opportunity for our company," Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere, Ankur Kothari said.

"We are building the world's most efficient and intuitive end-to-end intelligent RPA platform, and over the next year, we anticipate deploying more than one million bots across India and the Middle East to help more companies discover, deploy and scale RPA to drive extraordinary human potential", he said.

In IMEA, the company has experienced a growth rate of approximately 200 per cent year-over-year with now more than 3,100 global enterprise brands using its RPA platform, the release added.

