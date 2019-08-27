Home Business

Banks not cooperating to develop khadi industry: Pratap Chandra Sarangi

The 'gentle, beautiful and soothing' khadi can be a 'national ambassador', Sarangi told an event organised by industry lobby CII here.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bankers are "non-cooperative" in supporting the khadi industry, but we must "aggressively" help this movement of national importance, junior Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said Tuesday.

The "gentle, beautiful and soothing" khadi can be a "national ambassador", Sarangi told an event organised by industry lobby CII here.

"There are many problems regarding non-cooperation of banks, and the non-availability of a market," Sarangi, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises, said at the event focused to popularise khadi, said without specifying the issues the industry facing from banks.

Sarangi said khadi serves dual purposes, including providing livelihoods to millions and also make them identify with a national cause.

The minister said 15 crore people can get employment if everybody start using khadi products in the country.

The industry needs help with modern technology and marketing efforts as well for the expansion, he added.

His senior in the ministry Nitin Gadkari said everything will be done to promote khadi without compromising on the core ethos of the movement, and it may include better charkhas as well.

Gadkari said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has a turnover of Rs 71,000 crore in FY19 and he wants it to grow much larger.

