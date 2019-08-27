Home Business

Meghalaya to be helped to develop textile sector: Smriti Irani

Irani was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Integrated Textiles Tourism Complex here, the headquarters of the Ri Bhoi district, in presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Published: 27th August 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By IANS

NONGPOH (Meghalaya): Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani here on Monday said the central government was committed to supplement all the endeavours of the Meghalaya government in the development of the textile sector.

Irani was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Integrated Textiles Tourism Complex here, the headquarters of the Ri Bhoi district, in presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Stating that 30,000 people from Meghalaya will be eligible for skill development programmes under the Samarth scheme of the Ministry of Textiles, She said Rs 8 crore has already been sanctioned for skill development of 7,200 Meghalaya people, in the textile sector.

Under the handicraft sector, Irani said the government had created an identity card called 'Pehchaan' to help the artisan avail benefits, including free tool kits for people coming from economically challenged backgrounds.

Over 3,000 Meghalaya people had already applied for the programme, she said. As Meghalaya is one of the hubs of 'ahimsa' silk, Irani urged the Meghalaya government to utilise this capacity of the state and to promote the brand worldwide. "The sericulture sector stands to benefit immensely from the branding of the ahimsa silk," she said.

Sangma said the Integrated Textiles Tourism Complex would not only benefit farmers and artisans but also boost the tourism sector.

"The complex will offer opportunity for tourists seeking unique experiences through leisure activities revolving around handloom and textile production. This innovative project will go a long way in ensuring that both the textile and the tourism sector develops," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Meghalaya Conrad Sangma
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp