Home Business

Sensex ends 147 points higher; Tata Motors soars 9 per cent

The 30-share Sensex ended 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27. It hit an intra-day high of 37,731.51 and low of 37,449.69.

Published: 27th August 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained another 147 points on Tuesday, led by auto, metal and financial stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share Sensex ended 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27. It hit an intra-day high of 37,731.51 and low of 37,449.69.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,105.35. During the day, it climbed a peak of 11,141.75 and touched a low of 11,049.50.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TechM, TCS, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HUL and Axis Bank fell up to 3.58 per cent.

Investors took note of the Reserve Bank's decision to transfer record Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, which is expected to help improve the liquidity situation in a big way.

Besides, domestic equities have been riding a wave of optimism after the government came out with a stimulus plan to revive the economy.

Domestic equities also followed global stocks, that rallied after US President Donald Trump said China-US trade talks would resume soon, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93 per cent to USD 58.66 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp