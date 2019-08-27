Sensex stays in green zone, but gains limited after fiscal boost to the government from RBI transfers

By Express News Service

Stocks didn’t have a runaway bullish session on Tuesday, and the benchmark indices ended with modest gains. Transfer of more than the expected amount from the Reserve Bank of India, announced on Monday following acceptance of Bimal Jalan Committee had limited impact. The global market scenario was mildly positive though the uncertainties on the US-China hangs in the air.

BSE Sensex ended the session with 0.39 per cent or 47.15 points at 37,641.27 and the NSE Nifty at 11,105.35, up 0.43 per cent or 47.50 points trading in a narrow range. There was some trend reversal as some banking stocks took a breather from Monday’s rally and some of the auto and metal stocks that ended in red bounced back to end the day with gains. Tata Motors jumped 9 per cent to 120.30 a share, Tata Steel up 4 per cent at 350.95.

ALSO READ: All-new Das Capital: RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

While the government had budgeted for Rs 90,000 crore as a transfer from the RBI for the current financial year, the Rs 1.76 crore is a windfall gains – but, analysts expect the government to use most of the money to cover the fiscal deficit as it has been trying to stick to the targets.

“Nevertheless, a mild stimulus to revive the slowing economy cannot be ruled out. The shortfall in receipts in the latter scenario is likely to be sorted out through off-budget accounting of the food subsidy, similar to the last three years,” JM Financial said in a research report.

ALSO READ: How will the government spend Rs 1.76 lakh crore RBI windfall?

It is the low expectation on the excess transfer from RBI will be used for the fiscal stimulus that has kept the gains subdued. With the weakness in demand and poor earnings expectations is likely to keep the gains capped, some analysts said.

Speaking on the technology of the bounce bank, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities said, “a doji type candle pattern was formed today near the crucial overhead resistance of 11,120-150 levels (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity). Technically, a formation of doji pattern at the crucial overhead resistance, post reasonable upmove could be an impending warning signal for bulls of trend reversal”. Traders would be looking at the next resistance level of 11,050 and a sustainable move above 11,150-180 till when the opportunities would be used for profit booking.