Global central banks turn innovative 

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

It appears that global central banks are on the path of self-discovery. If recent monetary policy decisions ranging from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to our own Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are anything to go by, it’s apparent that almost all central banks are under tremendous pressure from respective governments to cut rates and are fighting hard to maintain their independence and autonomy. In the process, the monetary policy bodies are also getting bold and interesting.

Earlier this month, if the Fed resorted to a 25 basis points (bps) policy rate cut, which it innovatively called as a mid-cycle ‘insurance policy cut’, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unconventional 35 bps broke new ground. While the Bank of New Zealand, which cut its key policy rate by 50 bps, came with a refreshing look, publishing cartoons from Rugby to communicate, the Central Bank of Turkey shook everyone not only when it sacked its governor, but also followed up with more layoffs, notably its chief economist and other staff.

Then there’s the Bank of England — which is going through the motions — that kept interest rates unchanged, but sent out warning signals that Britain has a one in three chance of plunging into recession as uncertainty over Brexit drags the economy down. The Bank itself will also be getting a new chief since Mark Carney, who has been at the helm of UK’s central bank since 2013, will relinquish the post next January.

The Fed’s insurance cut came in the backdrop of a potential slump in business investment, chiefly due to uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s trade war. “Members who voted for the policy action sought to better position the overall stance of policy to help counter the effects on the outlook of weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty, insure against any further downside risks from those sources, and promote a faster return of inflation” to the 2 per cent target, according to minutes of the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Just last week, at the Jackson Hole meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave away little about what he intends to do next.

Meanwhile, back home, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was united in deciding to reduce the policy rate, but divided on the quantum. Citing the need to aid growth as its foremost priority — given that inflation has been range-bound — Governor Shaktikanta Das opted for an unconventional 35 bps cut. “With headline inflation projected to remain within the target over the next one-year horizon, supporting domestic growth by further reducing interest rates needs to be given the utmost priority,” he noted.

Another MPC member Ravindra Dholakia too chimed in stating that a 35 bps cut is the right policy prescription and will correct the mismatch between policy and real interest rates. “Given that there is a significant policy space to correct the real rate of interest and thereby helping the economic activities to recover, it is prudent in my opinion to cut the policy rate somewhat aggressively but cautiously keeping some space for future exigencies,” he said. On the other hand, external member Chetan Ghate stuck to the age-old 25 bps cut reasoning that the MPC should wait for more data before getting aggressive. “By a large cut (35 bps) I feel we will be burning through monetary policy space without much to show for it. While the real economy needs some support, we should wait for more transmission to happen,” he added.

