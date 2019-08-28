Home Business

Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle 'LiveWire' unveiled 

While the company is yet to announce the price and launch details of its electric two-wheeler, the limited Street 750 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 5.47 lakh

Published: 28th August 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the company’s first electric motorcycle in India.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Luxury bikemaker Harley-Davidson unveiled on Tuesday its first electric motorcycle LiveWire in India and also launched the limited edition 2020 Street 750. The limited Street 750 is Harley first BS-VI emission norm compliant bike and only 300 units of it will be manufactured. 

While the company is yet to announce the price and launch details of its electric two-wheeler, the limited Street 750 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 5.47 lakh. 

Harley’s LiveWire features a permanent magnet electric ‘Revelation’ motor, which produces 103.5 bhp and 116 nm of torque. LiveWire claims to offer a city range of 235 km on full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds. It can be charged overnight via the onboard Level 1 charger while one hour is enough to recharge it fully on a public Level 3 DC Fast Charge station. 

The LiveWire also gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity which offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, location of the motorcycle and geo-fencing.

“As the first manufacturers of e-motorcycle in the premium segment, we are ecstatic to bring the LiveWire,” Harley-Davidson MD Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harley Davidson Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle LiveWire
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp