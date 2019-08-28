Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle 'LiveWire' unveiled 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Luxury bikemaker Harley-Davidson unveiled on Tuesday its first electric motorcycle LiveWire in India and also launched the limited edition 2020 Street 750. The limited Street 750 is Harley first BS-VI emission norm compliant bike and only 300 units of it will be manufactured.

While the company is yet to announce the price and launch details of its electric two-wheeler, the limited Street 750 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 5.47 lakh.

Harley’s LiveWire features a permanent magnet electric ‘Revelation’ motor, which produces 103.5 bhp and 116 nm of torque. LiveWire claims to offer a city range of 235 km on full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds. It can be charged overnight via the onboard Level 1 charger while one hour is enough to recharge it fully on a public Level 3 DC Fast Charge station.

The LiveWire also gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity which offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, location of the motorcycle and geo-fencing.

“As the first manufacturers of e-motorcycle in the premium segment, we are ecstatic to bring the LiveWire,” Harley-Davidson MD Sajeev Rajasekharan said.