How to write an essay perfectly and score good grades

It's natural for most students to feel really bad when they get a writing assignment because they haven't had the best track record with writing essays in the past and they stress over the grad they will get which makes them write an even worse essay. Well there is a proven way you can get rid of that feeling and the stress that comes after getting an essay writing assignment: continue reading this article and learn how to write an essay perfectly to score good grades.

All you have to do is follow a few simple guidelines that will surely get your writing to a new level and help you stress much less when you get a writing assignment.

1. Research properly

Before touching your pen and start writing it’s important to know as much as you can about the subject you’re writing about so the first thing you want to do to improve your final essay is to do your research properly. Find books, articles or blog posts from authority websites and read what they have to say about the subject that was assigned to you. It will surely get you further than you were before you started the research. Make sure you go through a few of them thoroughly and that you understand exactly what they are saying so you can later on mold it the way you want and insert your own thoughts on the matter in question.

2. Pick a thesis

Once you’ve completed your research and you learned everything you could about the subject you were given, it’s time to pick your thesis which essentially is a statement of a claim that will let the readers know what the essay you wrote is about. Kind of like a topic for your essay.

Usually your teacher will suggest a few thesis that you can use but in case they didn’t and you’re having trouble picking one, a helpful tip is to use a question about the subject you’re writing about which peaks your interest.

3. Plan your outline

Before you dive into writing the actual paragraphs it’s crucial that you make a proper plan of how you’re going to write the essay, which we call outline. That’s sort of a guide for you while writing so you don’t lose track of where you are and where you want to go next. A good example of an outline would be if you have an assignment to write six paragraphs, write an introduction paragraph, four main paragraphs and a conclusion at the end.

You’ll want to begin by mentioning your thesis to announce the subject of your essay and follow that by providing proof that support your thesis in the next paragraphs.

4. Get to the main paragraphs right away

It’s a known fact that people often tend to get a little stuck at the beginning of their assignment or plainly put at the introduction. Instead of getting stuck there, thinking how to begin, just start from the main points you want to make in the main paragraphs and eventually return to the introduction once you get the writing “ball” rolling.

5. Come back to the introduction

When your main paragraphs are written and you’ve expressed the points you want to make and the evidence supporting your thesis, you can go back to the start and write your introduction. Usually you’ll get the best idea of how to write the best introduction while you’re writing the main points of your essay. Majority of people find this method very useful and it tends to unblock them without any hardships.

6. Revise the entire essay

When we say revise, we don’t mean revise it right away after finishing it because in order to do a proper revision of your own work you need to leave it for a while, preferable overnight, and come back to it the next day. It’s important to distance yourself a little bit from your own work so you can objectively look at it and see the flaws, and the easiest way to achieve this is to let some time go by, hence, leaving the revision for the next day.