Relief measures to break banks’ downward spiral

The government announced a raft of measures for the banking industry over the past three months, which are expected to break the negative spiral of banks, according to Kotak Institutional Equities Research.

“For banks, measures includes early capital infusion, better rate transmission, additional support for NBFCs and measures to improve asset quality. These measures are mildly positive but we wait to see if these are sufficient to see a revival in credit growth. Market benchmarked loans are a work-in-progress currently and initial readings suggest a much longer transition period,” it said in a note on Monday.

Some of the measures, apart from the `70,000 crore capital infusion, include additional support of `20,000 crore from the National Housing Board to housing finance companies, besides a move to monitor the partial credit guarantee scheme closely. Interestingly, the move to process all pending GST refunds within 30 days and future refunds within 60 days is expected to improve asset quality, while the one-time settlement policy will help improve small ticket loans.

Importantly, the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) issued directions asking the Internal Advisory Committee (IAC) of banks to classify cases as vigilance and non-vigilance. The decision of the IAC and respective bank CVO/DA will be treated as final, ending months of uncertainty over the looming threat from investigating agencies.

“The capital infusion cycle remains a book value dilutive exercise for public banks, worsened in the past few quarters with steep correction in stock prices. There is a lot of capital that can be recycled which is currently stuck as provisions for non performing loans. In our view, this would have a positive outcome as lenders are a bit more amenable to focusing on growth as the bulk of capital infusion is currently being used to meet the regulatory provisioning requirements, which is a rule-based system as compared to an expected recovery rate mechanism,” it noted.

Meanwhile, there’s apprehension that the shift in pricing of loans towards repo-linked instruments is net interest margin dilutive, but Kotak is unsure of the same. Currently, only public sector banks have announced moving to an external benchmark, but there’s no word yet from private lenders.

“These products currently co-exist and we need to see the acceptability of more volatile repo-linked rate instruments in the market. This is prospective in nature and the regulator is not asking banks to move their entire back book to this form of pricing, as yet,” it noted.

