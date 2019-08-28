Repo-linked loans from Allahabad Bank, PNB

By Express News Service

State-owned lenders Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank on Tuesday followed several of their counterparts, announcing the linking of their retail loan products with the Reserve Bank’s repo rate, which will make loans cheaper.

Punjab National Bank launched the ‘PNB Advantage’ product, a retail lending scheme linked with the repo rate effective Tuesday. “In the new schemes rate of interest will be 0.25 per cent less than the existing applicable rates based on MCLR. The new rates will vary from 8.25 per cent to 8.35 per cent for housing loan borrowers and 8.65 per cent for car loan borrowers,” the bank said in a statement. Existing customers of the bank will also have an option to switch over to new Repo Linked Lending Rates (RLLR) with minimal charges, it said.

Meanwhile, Allahabad Bank also said it has benchmarked its loans up to `75 lakh with the external benchmark linked rates (EBLR), comprising the repo rate as one of its constituents. To ensure quicker transmission of policy rate adjustments, the bank has decided to price its housing loans up to `75 lakh and Mudra loans sanctioned with effect from September 1, 2019, Allahabad Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The EBLR is made up of RBI’s repo rate-- at which the apex regulator gives short term loans to banks--, an average of last ten years net interest margin of the bank rounded off to the nearest 5 basis points and credit risk premium on internal credit risk rating.

“However, the borrowers shall have the option for either marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) linked loan or EBLR linked loan at mutually acceptable terms,” it added, pointing out that all its saving bank deposits of `40 lakh and above will be linked with external benchmark with effect from October 1, 2019. The announcements come days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that banks will link rates with the repo on Friday.