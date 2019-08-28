Home Business

Rupee slips 29 paise against US dollar to 71.77

Rising crude oil prices and weakness in the equity market put further pressure on the domestic currency, forex dealers said.

Published: 28th August 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined by 29 paise to close at 71.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday as fears of an impending global recession prompted investors to stick to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen.

Rising crude oil prices and weakness in the equity market put further pressure on the domestic currency, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on the back foot at 71.50 a dollar and went on to touch the day's low of 71.87.

It finally pared some losses to settle at 71.77, down by 29 paise against its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had zoomed 54 paise to finish at 71.48.

Global equities struggled while gold and yen held on to gains following the latest inversion of yield curves of US Treasury bonds, which is seen as a signal of an approaching recession.

With the US-China trade talks showing no signs of a resolution, chances of the global economy tipping into a slowdown remain quite high, analysts said.

"Global sentiments remained muted with uncertainty around the US-China trade deal and growth," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Crude oil benchmark Brent Futures spurted 1.21 per cent to trade at USD 60.23 per barrel on Wednesday.

The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies -- rose 0.10 per cent to 98.09.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield was up at 6.58 per cent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark indices snapped their three-session rising streak amid losses in metals, energy, banking and auto counters.

The BSE Sensex settled 189.43 points, or 0.50 per cent, lower at 37,451.84.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.25 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 11,046.10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Rupee rate Dollar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp