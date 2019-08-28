Sensex in green zone, gains from RBI fiscal boost

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Stocks didn’t have a runaway bullish session on Tuesday, and the benchmark indices ended with modest gains. Transfer of more than expected amount from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced on Monday following acceptance of Bimal Jalan Committee had limited impact. The global market scenario was mildly positive though the uncertainties on the US-China hangs in the air.

BSE Sensex ended the session with 0.39 per cent or 47.15 points at 37,641.27 and the NSE Nifty at 11,105.35, up 0.43 per cent or 47.50 points trading in a narrow range. There was some trend reversal as some banking stocks took a breather from Monday’s rally and some of the auto and metal stocks that ended in red bounced back to end the day with gains. Tata Motors jumped 9 per cent to 120.30 a share, Tata Steel up 4 per cent at 350.95.

While the government had budgeted for Rs 90,000 crore as transfer from the RBI for the current financial year, Rs 1.76 crore is a windfall gains — but analysts expect the government to use most of the money to cover the fiscal deficit as it has been trying to stick to the targets. “Nevertheless, a mild stimulus to revive the slowing economy cannot be ruled out. The shortfall in receipts in the latter scenario is likely to be sorted out through off-budget accounting of the food subsidy, similar to the last three years,” JM Financial said in a report.

It is the low expectation on the excess transfer from RBI will be used for fiscal stimulus that has kept the gains subdued. With the weakness in demand and poor earnings expectations is likely to keep the gains capped, said analysts.

“This does not imply a ramp-up in the government spending or additional tax cuts. It will boost liquidity and transmission in near term, as the extra stimulus originates at RBI,” Edelweiss Finance said. This can be a booster for rate sensitive sectors like auto, banks, and real estate, it added. How demand picks up in the festive season in consumer and housing side would be important for earnings expectations in the second half of this fiscal.

Traders will be looking at next resistance level of 11,050 and a sustainable move above 11,150-180 till opportunities will be used for profit booking.