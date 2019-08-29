Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman working on demands of realtors, home buyers

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its slew of measures to pep up the realty sector that has been languishing due to a prolonged slowdown, the Central government is looking at the industry’s demands that it creates a stress fund and takes a relook at its interest subvention scheme.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week announced that she would come up with measures for the realty sector.

“We have set up an interministerial panel to look into the problems of homebuyers in Delhi-NCR. We will come up with a solution, which will have a positive impact on home buyers across the country,” Sitharaman had said.

The developers had sought creation of a Rs 10,000 crore stress fund to be used as interim capital for home projects that are stuck — such as Jaypee Infratech, which is undergoing insolvency, and Amrapali and Unitech, in cases of which the court has instructed to start construction but initial funding was not available.

The stress fund, if set up, can be replenished by the money recovered by enforcement agencies.

Earlier this month, the National Housing Bank had directed housing finance companies to desist from providing loans under the interest subvention scheme in cases where real estate developers pay pre-EMIs (equated monthly installments) on behalf of home buyers for a certain period.

The developers, at their meeting with the Finance Minister, had requested her to take a relook at this as otherwise it would lead to increase in interest cost for home buyers.

“From the perspective of real estate, infrastructure and construction, it translates to good news. Effectively, the interaction with real estate stakeholders on August 11 seems to have received attention, and the twin problems of liquidity crisis and fiscal stimulus seem to have received a positive response,” Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO, said. He said the NCR region needs special focus.

“It is good that the FM is working on a solution by taking all stakeholders along. Creation of stress fund will take care of the projects, which are already stuck. Also, relaxing the definition of affordable housing will immediately boost the demand for housing, which falls under Rs 55-60 lakh. In metros, it is not viable to make houses costing around Rs 45 lakh, considering the huge land costs,” Hiranandani added.

The Centre had last Friday announced Rs 20,000-crore liquidity support to housing finance firms, aiming to enhance their lending capacity.