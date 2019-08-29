Government determined to privatise Air India: Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the government is determined to privatise flag carrier Air India.

Puri said the first meeting of the alternative mechanism set up for Air India and headed by Home Minister Amit Shah will be held soon.



Subsequent to the first meeting, the minister said that the divestment process will pick up pace.

Puri said the government is determined to get the airline's privatisation process started and to get the best possible deal in a time-bound manner.