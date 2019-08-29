Home Business

Moody’s downgrades Yes Bank over fall in stock price, outlook negative

Yes Bank’s foreign currency issuer rating was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1; long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1.

Published: 29th August 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a further setback to Yes Bank, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the lender’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating on Wednesday. 

According to the global rating agency, Yes Bank’s lower-than-expected capital raised and a steady and steep fall in its stock price limit the bank’s ability to raise more capital to maintain the rating at its previous level.

Yes Bank scrip plunged over 85 per cent so far this year largely due to deepening asset quality concerns. 

Last month, the bank raised about USD 270 million via QIP, and has chalked out plans to raise another USD 600 million to strengthen its capital base. Its board will meet Friday to deliberate on the same.

Yes Bank’s foreign currency issuer rating was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1; long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1; foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1; and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 to ba2. 

According to Moody’s, the outlook on the Yes Bank’s ratings, wherever applicable, was negative and primarily reflects the risk of further deterioration in its solvency, funding or liquidity.

It also expects the bulk of Yes Bank’s operating profits to get consumed by provisions in the next 12-18 months.

“This will leave the bank dependent on external capital raising to improve its loss-absorbing buffers, which in Moody’s opinion is becoming more challenging given the substantial decline in its share price,” Moody’s noted. 

The bank’s gross NPAs ratio rose from 3.2 per cent in Q4FY19 to 5 per cent in Q1FY20. Worryingly, another Rs 10,000 crore worth loans are in the watchlist and could slip into the NPA pile in next few quarters. Earlier, about Rs 7,500 crore bond investments had seen rating downgrades. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Moody
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp