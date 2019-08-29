Home Business

PVR Cinema's total screen count reaches 800, highest in the country so far

With the launch of its latest multiplex in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, total screen tally now stands at 800 screens across 170 properties, PVR said in a statement.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Muliplex operator PVR Cinemas. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Muliplex operator PVR Cinemas Wednesday said its total screen count has touched 800, which is first for a cinema exhibitor in the country.

"It is a moment of great pride to reach the 800 screens milestone. The journey from 500 screen count to 800 has been exemplary where we have focussed on cities beyond metros," PVR Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

From the launch of the first PVR property in 1997, PVR is the only brand to strengthen its presence across 69 cities, it added.

Amplus inks pact with Big Basket to supply 1.4 MWp solar energy Amplus Energy Solutions on Wednesday said it has tied up with Big Basket to supply 1.4MWp solar power to the latter's 12 stores in Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Big Basket will be able to generate 310,64,120 units of green electricity which will help reduce its CO2 emissions by 29,440 metric tonnes for a tenure of 20 years, a company statement said.

Amplus provides clean energy to its clients by setting up on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) as well as off-site solar farms.

