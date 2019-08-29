Home Business

RBI to release FY2019 annual report on Thursday 

This year's annual report is quite important as it is going to be released at the time when RBI had agreed to transfer of Rs 1.76 trillion surplus money to the government amid the economic slowdown.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

The Reserve Bank of India will be releasing its Annual report for the financial year 2018-19 on Thursday. The report which will be released every year will analyse how the top bank ahs performed and will come up with measures to up the economic performance.

Below are the three main things the report might be talking about today:

Balance sheet:

This year's annual report is quite important as it is going to be released at the time when RBI had agreed to transfer Rs 1.76 trillion surplus money to the government amid the economic slowdown.

The transferrable amount includes Rs Rs 1.23 trillion of surplus money from 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provision, Live Mint reported. Therefore, the report will explain the increase in surplus during the last fiscal year.

Economic situation:

Today's annual report is expected to address the prevailing economic slowdown and rising inflation. While announcing the June policy, the top bank had cut its GDP growth outlook to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent citing the weak economy and global slow down.

State of banking systems:

The report is likely to talk about the state of the banking system. Earlier this month, the RBI had said there is a need for surveillance of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) since the loss faced by these companies can, in some cases, be equivalent to that of the big banks' losses.

