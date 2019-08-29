Home Business

Relief package boost to markets will help revive delayed IPOs

Poor market sentiment primary reason behind delay in PSU IPOs.

By Anuradha Shukla
NEW DELHI: With the markets expected to revive their spirits after a fiscal relief package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has initiated the process of diluting the government’s stake in public sector undertakings (PSUs), a process that has been running behind schedule.

“The government is committed to the disinvestment target. It is slightly running behind the schedule, but the market was not very upbeat earlier. Some of the IPO plans are delayed, but by September we will have it up and running,” a senior official with DIPAM told this publication. 

The official also added that the companies under consideration for divestment of stakes are Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Power Grid, Oil India, GAIL, NALCO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Engineers India Limited, among others. The government is likely to float a cabinet note on this by the first week of September, with around 12 companies identified in the preliminary list where government stakes are 50-60 per cent.

However, in the case of planned Initial Public Offerings (IPO), the official noted that the final decision will be made on a case-to-case basis rather than in haste.

The companies which have been lined up for IPOs include Telecommunication Consultants (India) (TCIL), RailTel Corporation India, National Seed Corporation India, FCI Aravali Gypsum and Mineral (India) (FAGMIL) in addition IRCTC, IRFC and NEEPCO, the listing of all three having been approved by the Cabinet.

The government had earlier indicated that IPOs of National Seeds Corp, TCIL and FAGMIL would be done by the end of October depending on market conditions.

Meanwhile, the IPO of Water & Power Consultancy Services (India) is likely to be delayed due to legal hassles. According to the official, there will be no change in the IPO of IRCTC and IRFC, which will go as per schedule by the end of September.
These moves are in line with the Union Budget announcement to raise Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the current fiscal year through divestment of PSU stakes, a 16 per cent increase in the earlier target for the year.

Over the next five years, the government aims to raise a cumulative Rs 3.25 lakh crore through strategic stake sale in PSUs.

DIPAM has also targeted raising Rs 5,000 crore from the sale of land and other PSU assets and has already invited bids from consultancies for the same. 

