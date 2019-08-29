Home Business

Sensex drops over 250 pts ahead of F&O expiry 

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Thursday included Yes Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, TechM, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and SBI, shedding up to 2 per cent.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

 Telecom major Bharti Airtel rose up to 2.75 per cent (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday dragged by heavy selling in banking stocks ahead of the expiry of August derivatives amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

After hitting a low of 37,191.79, the 30-share index was trading 215.51 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 37,236.33 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 58.90 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 10,987.20 in early trade.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer the 30-share Sensex settled 189.43 points, or 0.50 per cent, lower at 37,451.84.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.25 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 11,046.10.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Thursday included Yes Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, TechM, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and SBI, shedding up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bharti Airtel rose up to 2.75 per cent.

During the day, investors can expect greater volatility in the market on the back of weekly and monthly expiration of the August futures and options (F&O) contracts, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Technical Research, at Kotak Securities.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 935.27 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 359.32 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 18 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.95 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a negative note in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended in the green on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57per cent lower at 59.59 per barrel.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty Stock Market
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp