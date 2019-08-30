Automakers pull out all stops to up sales

By Express News Service

Automakers are leaving no stone unturned to generate demand. From doorstep servicing of vehicles to easy buyback schemes, they are showering offers on buyers; that too at a time when dealer showrooms extend huge discounts to lower their inventory.

On Wednesday, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) announced a distinctive initiative, ‘Service on Wheels’. The company explains it as “a smart workshop on the move to offer customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps”.

‘Service on Wheels’ is equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles, it said.

The initiative from the carmaker came a week after it had announced a comprehensive five-year, 1-lakh kilometre warranty at its countrywide dealerships across 1,893 towns and cities for its diesel-powered cars - Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza.

According to MSIL, the scheme comprehensively covers a host of car parts and their replacements. These include the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module, turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan.

The scheme is likely to help the carmaker empty its diesel inventory, as it has announced termination of diesel car sales once the BS-VI emission norms kick in from April 1, 2020.

Besides Maruti, other carmakers are also offering easy buyback and financing options. MG Motor, which recently launched its first SUV Hector in India, offers a buyback option that lets the owner sell the SUV back after three years. The 3-60 buyback option assures the owner a reclaim of 60 per cent of the car’s value after owning it for three years. During the launch, Hector was priced between Rs 12.18-16.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV was also launched with a 5-5-5 after-sales service package wherein a standard warranty of five years and unlimited kilometres is offered to private owners, but capped at 1.5 lakh kilometres for commercial users.

The Hector gets five free services and five years/unlimited kilometres Road Side Assistance (RSA).

The recently launched Kia Seltos also comes with a three-year comprehensive warranty, extendable up to five years.

The offering includes 24x7 RSA for three years and a scratch-care programme for one-time free repair, among others.

On the financing side, automakers are seen tying up with banks and non-banking financial companies to provide easy finance to buyers.