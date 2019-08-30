Home Business

Modi government to announce two big steps to drive momentum in industry

Modi government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry.

The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she told a press conference here.

She also informed that authorities have been instructed to clear all pending GST refunds within the next 30 days while asking to release all such refunds within 60 days in future.

ALSO READ: ‘Stimulus package will boost growth, stabilise economy’

The minister, however, did not elaborate on the two steps to be taken by the government.

"Globally if we compare economy and growth, we still are the fastest growing economy ...We recognise that consumption has to be given a push," she said.

The government has decided to increase public spending with "considerable spending in infrastructure" to boost the economy, Sitharaman said.

Asked about the government's plans to utilise the Rs 1.76 lakh crore received from the RBI, she said nothing has been decided yet.

Sitharaman hit out at the Congress for indulging in "huge corruption and scandals" to run the economy and said its tenure saw inflation touching double digits with skyrocketing prices.

Responding to a query on Congress' reported comment on running an "unfit economy", she said the opposition party should not comment on the economy being "fit or unfit".

"They (Congress) led the country with corruption and exploited the public asset," she said.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman and her junior minister Anurag Thakur held discussions with tax authorities and industry representatives.

"We have the message of the prime minister that tax authorities should be facilitator than enforcer.

The industry should be facilitated. Entrepreneurs should be respected," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman India economy India automobile market
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp