SpiceJet to launch six new international and domestic flights from September 25

The carrier has introduced a second non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata sector besides enhancing frequencies on the domestic sectors of Kolkata-Chennai and Chennai-Shirdi.

By ANI

GURUGRAM (Haryana): Low-cost airline SpiceJet said on Friday it will introduce six new flights to expand its network across domestic and international routes.

The carrier has introduced a second non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata sector besides enhancing frequencies on the domestic sectors of Kolkata-Chennai and Chennai-Shirdi. The airline will now connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai.

"We see tremendous potential in the Kolkata-Bangkok sector. Our second non-stop flight on this route will offer a tremendous boost to the city's connectivity, considering it will also connect passengers to and from other Indian cities to Bangkok via Kolkata," said Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi.

"Our additional frequencies from Kolkata to Bangkok and Chennai have been perfectly timed to meet and support the travel plans during Durga Puja holidays and the upcoming festive season. We are confident that the enhanced frequencies will offer better connectivity and flexibility to every traveller," he added.

SpiceJet will deploy its fleet of Boeing 737-800 on the new routes. All the new flights introduced will operate daily and are effective from September 25 to October 26 in the summer schedule and then from November 5 onwards.

