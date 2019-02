By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday announced that it had achieved a net turnover of Rs 8,016.62 crore till December 2018, a growth of 20 per cent over the net turnover of Rs 6,578.59 crore for the same period in 2017.

The profit after tax for the third quarter of the financial year 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,258.67 crore compared to Rs 840.55 crore in 2017-18.