Home Business

Core industry growth hits 18-month low 

The eight industries included in the index comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production. 

Published: 01st February 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's core industrial sectors expanded at 2.6 per cent in December 2018, recording its slowest growth in last 18 months, mainly on account of fall in output of crude oil, refinery products and fertilisers.

According to Commerce and Industry Ministry data released on Thursday, during April-December 2018, the eight core sectors recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in same period of the previous fiscal.

“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 132.1 in December 2018, which was 2.6 per cent higher as compared to the index of December 2017. Its cumulative growth during April-December, FY 2018-19 was 4.8 per cent,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The eight industries included in the index comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production. 

The last time the key industries recorded the lowest expansion in output was in June 2017, when the core sectors had registered 1 per cent growth.

On sector-specific basis, the output of refinery products, which has the highest weightage of 28.03, declined (-)4.8 per cent in December 2018, compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Crude oil recorded negative growth of 4.3 per cent. 

The sub-index for natural gas output, with a weightage of 6.88, edged higher by 4.2 per cent. 
The fertiliser production also recorded negative growth of 2.4 per cent.

However, electricity generation, which has the second highest weightage of 19.85, picked up by 4 per cent.
Steel production, the third most important component with a weightage of 17.92, was up by 13.2 per cent during the month, whereas coal mining, with 10.33 weightage, inched up 0.9 per cent.

Growth of cement sector slowed to 11.6 per cent, but coal output grew by 0.9 per cent. Slow growth in the key sectors would also have implications on the Index of Industrial Production numbers as these segments account for about 41 per cent of the total factory output.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian industrial sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp