Home Business

Crisis-ridden Jet Airways CEO asks employees to be patient

On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following the grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Published: 01st February 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube told its employees on Thursday that the situation of the crisis-ridden airline might get tougher and asked them to be patient.

In an email to the employees, Dube said, "It might get tougher before it gets better, and our ascendancy will be gradual, but collectively, with your unstinted support and commitment, we will come out of this a stronger airline."

On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following the grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Dube said that the company's chairman, board of directors and the management team are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help in eliminating its "current challenges".

"In fact, the airline's key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalisation of the resolution plan. We are very close, and I ask for your continued patience. Given our ongoing challenges, this is a very tall ask," Dube wrote in his message.

Dube added "While flight cancellations, regardless of reasons, have an immense impact on guests, frontline colleagues as well as our operational and commercial teams across the network, I want to highlight to you that it has been your hard work and dedication that has put us on top of Indian aviation's reliability chart.

" He added that despite some challenges faced by the airlines he was confident that it will once again be at the top of the class in terms of key operational parameters for the month of January.

The airline's three aircraft, which were temporarily grounded to carry out "an engine normalization exercise", were reinstated into its fleet on Thursday.

The full-service carrier would be holding a meeting of the shareholders on February 21.

It will seek shareholders' approval for conversion loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

The carrier would seek shareholders' nod to "convert the whole or part of the outstanding under loans, extended / to be extended by the lenders, into shares, or convertible instruments or other securities, of the company," according to the notice of the meeting submitted to the stock exchanges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp