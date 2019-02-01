Home Business

Gold up by Rs 250 to Rs 34,250/10 gm on positive global cues

Silver, however, declined by Rs 50 to Rs 41,300 per kg on subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Published: 01st February 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices Friday climbed Rs 250 to Rs 34,250 per 10 gram at the bullion market here tracking positive global cues, according to All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 50 to Rs 41,300 per kg on subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the rise in the gold prices to US Fed maintaining status quo with the interest rates.

The Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged Wednesday and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.

However, lacklustre demand from local jewelers capped the hike in the price of precious metal, they added.

Globally, gold traded at USD 1,317.66 an ounce and silver stood at USD 15.88 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 250 each to Rs 34,250 and Rs 34,100 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold too witnessed an increase of Rs 100 to touch Rs 26,000 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready slipped by Rs 50 to Rs 41,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined by 165 to Rs 40,225 per kg.

On the other side, silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold budget Silver Federal Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp