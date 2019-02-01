Interim Budget injected lot of 'josh' without losing 'hosh': SpiceJet Chairman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, on Friday heaped praises on the Interim Budget 2019-2020 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament earlier today, saying it is a people's budget that will benefit India's economy and could be a game changer ahead of the general elections.

In a statement, Singh hailed Goyal for doing a "fantastic job", while underlining that the Finance Minister focused more on the middle-class, farmers and the unorganised sector.

"This has been a fabulous budget and I compliment my good friend and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for a fantastic job. The Finance Minister has managed to do something for a large cross-section of society - the middle class, the farmers, workers in the unorganised sector. At the same time, he has ensured that fiscal deficit remains at 3.4 per cent," Singh said in a statement.

"This is a people's budget that will help the economy and also lays down a vision for the next 10 years. This could well be a game changer budget in this election year. I feel that the government with this budget has certainly injected a lot of josh without losing its hosh!" he added.

The presentation of the budget is the last financial exercise of the Narendra Modi government before the general elections, scheduled for April-May this year.