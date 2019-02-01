Naresh Goyal may resign, Jet Airways accepts Etihad's bailout terms: Report

By Online Desk

Jet Airways which is struggling under a pile of debt of 1.14 billion USD has reportedly accepted the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the domestic carrier.

According to a report by Reuters, both the airlines are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within days which may result in Jet Airways founder chairman Naresh Goyal stepping down from the board of directors, reducing his stake to 22 percent from 51 per cent.

As per the agreement, Etihad's stake will shoot up to 40 percent from the current 24. If all the conditions are met, Etihad is ready to pump in 35 million USD immediately.

Other important decisions relating to the deal will be taken in a meeting which is scheduled for February 14, followed by a general meeting scheduled on February 21.

Chairman Naresh Goyal has also agreed to the Gulf carrier's condition of investing in the domestic airline at Rs 150 per share as compared to the current price of Rs 265.

ALSO READ | Sebi says no reference received on relaxing rules in Jet Airways matter

Debt-ridden Jet Airways has been hit by fierce competition, rupee depreciation and high oil prices. The domestic airline owes money to banks, vendors, and lessors.

In a letter to employees on Thursday, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube said that the airline’s key stakeholders are “actively engaged” towards finalisation of a resolution plan and an outcome is “very close”.

Jet's lenders including SBI would convert their debt into equity and may hold up to 30 per cent stake in the carrier.

Jet Airways recently grounded many aircraft in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai which led to the cancellation of as many as 20 flights. The sudden cancellation of flights received a backlash from the public who took to social media to express their agony.

