Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hero Splendor Plus most preferred

For two-wheeler buyers, however, 2015-2017 were the preferred manufacturing years.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the most preferred car, while Hero Splendor Plus became the most favoured bike in 2018 on the pre-used auto marketplace Droom, according to an industry trends report released by the platform. 

Among the top five cars, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Verna and Honda City followed the Swift hatchback in the rankings, while in the two-wheeler category, Honda CB Shine, Hero Passion Pro, Bajaj Pulsar and Hero Passion Proi3S followed the Splendor Plus. Meanwhile, Harley Davidson Street 750 and BMW 5 series were the most popular luxury bike and car respectively.
As per the platform’s data, the average selling price for bikes was Rs 54,192 and for cars Rs 6,53,951. Hatchbacks remained the model of choice among buyers, and 5-6-year-old vehicles were sought extensively.

For two-wheeler buyers, however, 2015-2017 were the preferred manufacturing years. The report also noted that buyers registered a stronger preference for diesel fuel cars at 59 per cent choosing this variant versus 39 per cent for petrol cars. 

