MFCS aims to expand biz with DearO platform

By Express News Service

Eying an opportunity in the complex after-sales market for passenger vehicles, Mahindra First Choice Services (MFCS) says it has developed a platform that promises to simplify the service process for car owners and garages.

Called ‘DearO’, the platform is currently in the testing phase and provides estimations of the time and cost for after-market services. For garages listed on the platform, it provides information on the availability of parts, among other offerings. It is to be officially launched in the first month of the next financial year.

“There are around 4,000-5,000 moving parts in one car and there are around 140 popular models running on Indian roads.

In the initial phase, the platform provides users ease in finding required parts, thus shortening the servicing time,” said Srinath Ramamurthy, head-strategy, marketing and technology, MFCS.

Going ahead, the firm plans to add more features such as live video streaming of servicing and an insurance claim facility. It also has plans to make the platform an e-commerce marketplace where sellers can list auto components.

“As per some estimates, the after-market is estimated to be worth over Rs 40,000 crore. We are eying to tap 30,000 garages in the top 12 cities,” he said. As per the firm, the average standard cost to avail these services has been kept at Rs 1,500-5,000 per month for subscribers.

