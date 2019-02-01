Home Business

Stocks rally on Budget eve, but due to Fed’s rate hike pause

The general recommendation is to play it safe, picking up stocks slowly and carefully from budget up to the elections.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equities soared unexpectedly on the eve of the Interim Budget announcement, with BSE Sensex gaining 665 points or 1.87 per cent to close at 36,256.69 and NSE Nifty 179 points or 1.68 per cent to close at 10,830.95. The view on Dalal Street was unanimous that the rise in indices was more due to the United States Federal Reserve’s overnight decision to pause interest rate hike and the resultant gains in Dow Jones index.

Market expectation from this budget has been muted with hardly any pre-budget rally: one, it is taken as a vote-on-account when no big policy announcements are conventionally pronounced, and two, being an election year, populist measures are expected. Farm relief package is another expectation taken for granted. 

However, the commonly accepted view is that there could be focus on agriculture relief and a little bit of populist announcements, keeping the upcoming elections in mind.

Being the last day of the derivatives rollover and with the budget coming up, traders would have wanted to cover their short positions to play it safe, said Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Finacial Services.

“In this budget, the government should release a road map for the merger between PSU banks. This will cause the formation of four to five big national banks by way of consolidation,” said Deven Choksey, MD, KR Choksey. 

The idea is to get the PSU banks out of the Prompt Corrective Action regime so that loan flows get easier. The other suggestions for the government are to monetise share in non-listed companies and assets to raise funds needed for relief packages.

The recent banking sector results have also infused some positive move in the stocks, and Thursday’s gains were across the board with gains recorded in all sectoral indices. Investors are also looking for any momentum the consumption story might get from the budget announcement.

“Any move on relaxing corporate tax rate, long-term capital gains or DDT (Dividend Distribution Tax) can be positive for whole markets. Any measure like farm package, tax relief or BPL pension will boost demand,” Prabhudas Lilladher had said in its pre-budget analysis.

The general recommendation is to play it safe, picking up stocks slowly and carefully from budget up to the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Interim Budget Sensex Nifty Union Budget Union budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp