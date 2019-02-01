Home Business

Union Budget 2019 math: Government will be borrowing Rs 80.36 crore per hour!

Government will spend Rs 7627 crore per day. But it earns only Rs 5418.33 crore per day. So, it will borrow Rs 1928.76 crore per day...

Published: 01st February 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Budget, Piyush Goyal

Delivered by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, the budget speech was heavy on praise for the government’s programs over the last four-and-a-half years -- sometimes prompting boos from the opposition. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Piyush Goyal's budget was expected to go after the voters and so it did - showering sops on almost all and sundry.

With Lok Sabha Elections 2019 a few months away, re-election economics took over.

The Modi government rolled out direct income benefits - though only Rs 500 a month - for farmers with less than two hectares of land, ladled out an additional Rs 2.5 lakh in taxless income for those earning upto Rs 5 lakh and assured a monthly pension of Rs 3000 for those in the unorganised sector.Our columnist Shankkar Aiyar called the "well-written and well-presented budget 2019" one that "ticked all boxes targetting farmers, middle class, organised and unorganised workers, pensioners and women".

He was even appreciative of the sops, which he said promise to stimulate demand and so will be positive for the economy.

But he noted that the long-suffering landless and tenant farmers remained forgotten.

An even bigger worry for Shankkar Aiyar was the fiscal math which he said was fuzzy given the shortfall in disinvestment and GST collection.

To get a sense behind the numbers in the budget, Aiyar went on to do the math behind it before sharing his finding on the money that the government would have to borrow every hour to fund its plans.

Here, then are the results of his number crunching:

The government will spend Rs 7627 crore per day. But it earns only Rs 5418.33 crore per day. So, it will borrow Rs 1928.76 crore per day... That is Rs 80.36 crore per hour.

Also Watch: Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 18: Budget 2019- Another exercise in futility

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2019 piyush goual Shankkar Aiyar Lok Sabha elections 2019 Union budget math

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • MS Shanker
    The borrowing looks better than Congress loot.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp