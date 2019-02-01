Home Business

Know the difference between Interim Budget and Vote-on-account

Confused with business terms like interim budget and Vote-On-Account? This is what it means.

Budget (Express Illustration)

Finance minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the NDA government's interim budget today, months ahead of the Lok Sabha General Elections.

According to a report, the Union government is most likely to present a Vote-on-Account along with the interim budget. 

The budget presented during the election year is an interim budget which seeks a vote-on-account for four months to help the government machinery to run smoothly till a new government is selected. 

What is interim budget?

It is a summary of expenses expected by the government in the next few months. The interim Budget helps span the transition time between the two governments, entrusting the responsibility of a full budget on the new government.

  • Through the interim budget, Parliament passes a vote-on-account that allows the government to meet the expenses of the administration until the new Parliament considers and passes the budget for the whole year. 
  • The new incoming government will have the full authority to change the estimates when the final budget is presented. 
  • Although constitutionally the government can make tax changes in the interim budget, in the 12 interim budgets presented since Independence, none of them have undergone major changes.

What is Vote-on-account?

Vote-on-Account is a special provision by which the government obtains Parliament’s approval for funds sufficient to incur expenditure for a part of the year (till the formation of a new government) enabling it to incur expenses till a full budget is prepared.

  • Normally it takes three months and is equivalent to one-fourth of the estimated yearly expenditure. 
  • Vote-On-Account represents the expenditure side of the government's budget while general budget includes both income and expenditure in the form of Financial and Appropriation Bill.
  • One of the essential features of a Vote-on-Account is that it cannot alter the Direct Taxes since they need to be passed by the Financial Bill.
  • A Vote-On-Account is treated as a formal matter and passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion as opposed to General or Interim budget.
