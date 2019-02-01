Know the difference between Interim Budget and Vote-on-account

By Online Desk

Finance minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the NDA government's interim budget today, months ahead of the Lok Sabha General Elections.

According to a report, the Union government is most likely to present a Vote-on-Account along with the interim budget.

The budget presented during the election year is an interim budget which seeks a vote-on-account for four months to help the government machinery to run smoothly till a new government is selected.

What is interim budget?

It is a summary of expenses expected by the government in the next few months. The interim Budget helps span the transition time between the two governments, entrusting the responsibility of a full budget on the new government.

Through the interim budget, Parliament passes a vote-on-account that allows the government to meet the expenses of the administration until the new Parliament considers and passes the budget for the whole year.

The new incoming government will have the full authority to change the estimates when the final budget is presented.

Although constitutionally the government can make tax changes in the interim budget, in the 12 interim budgets presented since Independence, none of them have undergone major changes.

What is Vote-on-account?

Vote-on-Account is a special provision by which the government obtains Parliament’s approval for funds sufficient to incur expenditure for a part of the year (till the formation of a new government) enabling it to incur expenses till a full budget is prepared.