Twitter bug mislabelling retweets confuses users

SAN FRANCISCO: A bug on Twitter majorly affecting Android users, confused the twitteraties by making them view retweets from random people on their timeline, the media reported.
Twitter confirmed that the bug was mislabeling the "social proof" tag on retweets because of which users were actually viewing posts from people they did follow -- who appeared unfamiliar due to the glitch, TechCrunch reported on Friday.
The "Social Proof" tag is part of the retweet that tells users who, among the people they follow, had retweeted the post in question.
"Twitter says the retweets that showed up were actually tweeted by someone the affected users knew. The engineers are aware of the problem and are working to fix this now. The bug has been live for a few days, Twitter also confirmed," TechCrunch added.
The company's @TwitterSupport account has not yet replied to the affected users who took to the platform to notify and complain about the problem.
"Until the bug is fixed, Twitter users who don't like the content of the seemingly random retweets can tap on the down arrow on the right side of the tweet to tell Twitter it wants to see less content like this," the report noted.
SAN FRANCISCO: A bug on Twitter majorly affecting Android users, confused the twitteraties by making them view retweets from random people on their timeline, the media reported.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Relocate Periyar statue at Salem in consultation with stakeholders: Madras HC
GST monthly collections rise to second highest figure of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January
Muslims to decide political fortunes in Uttar Pradesh?
NRI industrialist murder: Probe points fingers at niece of the deceased Chigurupati Jayaram
Militant module busted, three arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Anna Hazare fast: Villagers protest against PMO's 'cold response'